Portland Puppet Museum showcases puppets and marionettes from across the world

Tucked inside a historic home in Sellwood, you'll find a magical world packed with hundreds of puppets. The Portland Puppet Museum is the only permanent puppet museum on the west coast and one of only six puppet museums in the U.S.
Puppeteer Steven M. Overton opened the museum in 2012 to showcase his vast collection of puppets and marionettes from across the world. The Portland Puppet Museum also offers puppet-making workshops for both kids and adults. Admission to the museum is free. It's open to the public Thursday-Sunday from 2 pm to 8 pm. To learn more, log onto http://www.puppetmuseum.com
