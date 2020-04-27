Portland restaurant industry rallies around non-profit Family Meal

If you’ve supported a local restaurant or winery during this health crisis, there’s a chance you’ve been supporting Family Meal too. The non-profit provides financial relief to food service and agricultural workers and their families during a medical debt crisis. It launched in November, before the threat of Coronavirus crippled the industry, but has since created Covid-19 micro-relief grants for those furloughed or laid off due to the crisis.
Molly Riehl speaks with Family Meal Founder and Executive Director Josh Cole about the mission behind the non-profit and what it’s like to have the community behind them.
To learn more about Family Meal and its fundraising partners: https://www.familymealpdx.org/fundraising-partners
