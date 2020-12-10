https://www.facebook.com/ChabadOR https://www.jewishnortheast.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/4968880/jewish/Chanukah-Drive-In.htm

The 37th Annual Menorah Lighting in Downtown Portland will be livestreamed this year because of the pandemic. The event marks the beginning of Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday also known as the festival of lights. While celebrations look different this year, the meaning is the same. Stephanie Domurat speaks with Rabbi Motti Wilhelm of the Chabad of Oregon to learn more about this year’s festivities. For more information on the livestream and other celebrations, visit  https://www.facebook.com/ChabadOR and https://www.jewishnortheast.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/4968880/jewish/Chanukah-Drive-In.htm

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.