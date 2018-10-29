Today is National Cat Day, and who better to celebrate with than Portland’s cat rapper, iAmMoshow? The social media star has more than 200,000 followers hanging on his every meow, and on this special holiday, he’s sharing some big news with MORE’s Molly Riehl.
To watch iAmMoshow’s video for “Slide”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOs7X9p0-vs&feature=youtu.be
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.