Do you have family and friends visiting this holiday season? There’s a new place to stay, and it involves one of Portland’s biggest chefs. MORE’s Molly Riehl gets a preview of The Hoxton hotel opening today in Old Town. The Hoxton, Portland has a restaurant opening today. La Neta is run by James Beard winner Chef Joshua McFadden’s restaurant group, Submarine Hospitality. The group is also opening a rooftop bar and basement bar at The Hoxton later this year.
Portland’s new hotspot, The Hoxton, opens
