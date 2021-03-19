Gateway Green in the newest bike park to hit the Rose City, completely accessible for all riders of every skill level, background, and bicycle to come together and ride as one!
Local Professional Mountain Biker, Aaron Lutze, tells MORE’S Spencer Thomas this is the first bike park of its kind in Portland, and will be an epic new addition to the riding scene in our community.
Gateway Green is equipped with MTB AND BMX friendly pump tracks, dirt jumps, skills courses, trails, and a bike trails section free of charge.
The park is tucked away between I-84 and I-205 and can be accessed at the Gateway Transit Center.
To get an inside look at Gateway Green before venturing out to ride, Aaron Lutze has a YouTube channel called, ‘Lutze Time’, where you can find a full video featuring the in’s and out’s of the park.
For more information, click here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.