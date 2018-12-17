There’s a new place to stay in Downtown Portland, but it comes with some rich history. The Woodlark hotel opened its doors over the weekend, welcoming in tourists and locals alike. MORE’s Molly Riehl takes a tour of the new hotel and finds out what it has to offer the people of Portland.
To learn more about the Woodlark: https://woodlarkhotel.com/
