Portland Sauce makers band together to form ‘Sauce Aid’

A great sauce can do a lot of save a bland meal, and now sauce makers are working to help out in new ways. Portland’s sauce makers banded together to jam together and create sauce boxes that would be delicious and give back to the community at the same time. Stephanie Domurat spoke with Bobbie Rosenberg, the woman behind beloved Bobbie’s Boat Sauce to learn more about Sauce Aid. For more information, visit:

https://www.sauceaid.com/

https://blackfoodnw.org/

https://www.familymealpdx.org/

https://blackfutures.farm/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.