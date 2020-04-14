choose hope

When one Portland filmmaker felt stuck and hopeless during the Covid-19 pandemic, he did what he knows and loves, storytelling. Patrick Moreau of Muse Storytelling says he reached out to his global network of other filmmakers and was surprised to learn how many of them felt like he did, and wanted to take action. So, they joined forces and created a film, “Choose Hope Story” showcasing that unity and hope is more alive than ever. To watch the full film and learn more information, visit https://www.musestorytelling.com/choosehopestory

