When was the last time you were getting ready and thought to yourself, “I have nothing to wear”? One local wardrobe stylist wants to make sure that never happens. Rose Jubb is so good at her job, she got her own reality series. Molly Riehl meets up with the style star at Consign Couture to learn about her new show, “Closet Goals.”
To learn more about the show “Closet Goals”: https://www.mystyleclass.com/show
To take Rose’s Boss Style Personality quiz: https://www.mystyleclass.com/quiz
To learn more about Consign Couture: http://www.consign-couture.com/
