Portland woman opens ‘Ice Queen’, offering up plant-based frozen treats for all to enjoy

Rebecca Smith is a leader in the Portland vegan scene and owner of ‘Ice Queen’, serving up plant-based paletas and frozen treats.
Rebecca set out to make her collection a success by opening her own shop, but when the covid-19 pandemic hit, she had to creatively improvise. Now, her location on SE Stark street in Portland is open for window ordering Friday from 2:00- 8:00p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 12:00-8:00p.m.
INSTAGRAM: icequeenpdx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.