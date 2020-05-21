Portland Woman’s sweet treat raises major funds for Oregon Food Bank

Having a sweet treat is a common way to lift your spirits, but one Portland woman took that sentiment to a whole new level. When the Covid-19 Pandemic got Whitney Rutz down, she decided to indulge a bit and make a giant cinnamon roll with he daughter. Little did she know that her rolls would have a giant response. She’s since raised more than $50,000 for the Oregon Food Bank and delivered dozens of giant rolls to healthcare workers on the frontlines. Stephanie Domurat met up with the baker to learn more about her story. For more information, visit https://give.oregonfoodbank.org/fundraiser/2729473

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.