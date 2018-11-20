It’s a holiday tradition unlike any other. For the past five years, Salt & Straw’s Tyler Malek and Congressman Earl Blumenauer team up for a fruitcake ice cream flavor. Every year, the ice cream benefits the Community Cycling Center’s Holiday Bike Drive. To kick things off this year, MORE’s Molly Riehl joined them for a celebrity fruitcaking mission. The first fruitcake recipient? Portugal. The Man.
Salt & Straw will be selling the fruitcake ice cream through December. All proceeds benefit the Community Cycling Center, and if you’re feeling very generous, you can donate a bike while you’re at a Salt & Straw scoop shop. While you’re there, you can also enter for a chance to get fruitcaked by Tyler Malek and Congressman Blumenauer. Three lucky winners will get a personal deliver with Congressman Blumenauer’s fruitcake, plus a year’s supply of Salt & Straw.
