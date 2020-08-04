Powell’s Picks of the week for MORE Reads

Powell’s Books picks out three pics of the week for MORE Reads, including a collection of comedic essays, a historical fiction and a non-fiction work on the power and fascination of water. This week’s picks are: “Wow, No thank You” by Samantha Irby, “The Shadow King” by Maaza Mengiste, and “Why We Swim” by Bonnie Tsui. To learn more about each book and Powell’s Books’ virtual event with author, Bonnie Tsui on Thursday, August 6th, visit https://www.powells.com/

