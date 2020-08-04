Powell’s Books picks out three pics of the week for MORE Reads, including a collection of comedic essays, a historical fiction and a non-fiction work on the power and fascination of water. This week’s picks are: “Wow, No thank You” by Samantha Irby, “The Shadow King” by Maaza Mengiste, and “Why We Swim” by Bonnie Tsui. To learn more about each book and Powell’s Books’ virtual event with author, Bonnie Tsui on Thursday, August 6th, visit https://www.powells.com/
Powell’s Picks of the week for MORE Reads
- Stephanie Domurat chats with Powell’s to get our MORE Reads pick of the week
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing newborn sought; baby and mother believed to be at risk, last seen in Oregon City
- Regis Philbin laid to rest at his alma mater, Notre Dame University
- Family of Oregon’s youngest suspected COVID-19 victim wants answers
- PPB: More than 150 bullets strike 8 apartments, 7 cars, 1 woman in NE Portland
- Archaeologists discover the likely source of Stonehenge's giant sarsen stones
- Police identify Portland woman found dead on Lincoln County beach
- PPB: Man shot and killed in NE Portland
- Gov. Brown announces plan for most federal officers to leave Portland; DHS Sec. Wolf refutes timeline
- Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse and huge fire
- Oregon Health Authority reports 416 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.