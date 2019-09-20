Olympia Provisions is celebrating Oktoberfest tomorrow at its Public House, and it’s doing so with other delicious members of the Portland community. Judiaann Woo of Olympia Provisions and Tobias Hahn of Rosenstadt Brewery join Molly Riehl live to tell us about the celebrations.
For more information on Oktoberfest: https://www.instagram.com/p/B2hScy6HInt/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.