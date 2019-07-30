There’s a new spot in town to get your wine on. Yesterday, one of Portland’s most prolific restaurateurs, David Machado, swung open the doors to his newest venture, Pullman Wine Bar & Merchant. Molly Riehl stopped by to see how Pullman is three wine-based experiences wrapped up into one charming spot.
To learn more: https://www.facebook.com/pullmanwinebar/?ref=nf&hc_ref=ARSXdwy6kgM3lXF1CUWqNMVcRzmafZn1Hte-F-zTf4vrDusgKMwUc5_iqkRgQjv7iGw
