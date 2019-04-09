Cats and dogs aren’t known to like each other, but that’s not the case for two young residents of the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. MORE’s Molly Riehl got to meet the wildlife park’s unlikely duo, a cheetah cub and a puppy, to hear how their friendship is helping big cats around the world.

To learn more about Wildlife Safari: https://wildlifesafari.net/

