Cats tend to have eccentric, often unpredictable personalities, which makes for great videos, but not photos. Somehow, one local photographer has mastered the skill of capturing the beauty of our feline friends. Molly Riehl met up with Josh Fenn of Candid Kitten to learn more.
To learn more about Candid Kitten: https://www.candidkitten.com/
To follow Candid Kitten on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/candidkitten/
