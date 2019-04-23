When you think of badminton, do you think of playing with plastic equipment in a backyard? A local spot is looking to change that. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the Oregon Badminton Academy in Beaverton to see how the folks there are making the racquet sport more popular and approachable in the Portland area.
To learn more about the Oregon Badminton Academy: http://www.orbadminton.com/
