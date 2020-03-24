Quarantine hair care: Local salon owner shares her advice

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Have you had to cancel a hair appointment due to the current pandemic? Are you wondering what you’re supposed to do until your salon reopens?
Stylist and owner of Thairapy salon, Lyndsay Maderis, is sharing her advice for quarantine hair care.
To follow Lyndsay on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lyndsaymaderis/?hl=en
To join the Healthy Homebodies Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/532486927678478/
