Rachael and Megan Rapinoe are arguably the most athletic twins on Earth, and they’re building a big business here in Portland. Rachael, a former University of Portland soccer star, launched a new CBD line called Mendi, with the support of her World Champion sister, Megan. Molly Riehl sat down with Rachael to hear how she’s changing the game for athletes treating pain.

To learn more about Mendi: https://www.themendico.com/

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

