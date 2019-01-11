Want to take your brunch above and beyond this weekend? Every Sunday, the new Radisson Red hotel downtown puts on a drag brunch. Its host is Miss Inanna, the self-described tallest queen in captivity. As MORE’s Molly Riehl learns, there’s a whole lot to love about the sparkling star of Sunday brunch.
Recovery at the Red Drag Brunch takes place every Sunday, starting at 11am.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/299739684261037/
