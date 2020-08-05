Raise a glass and raise some funds for feminine hygiene products to help local women through the Aphrodite Project Drive

This weekend you can be a part of change in our community, while enjoying good beer, great people and important conversation. Spud Monkey’s Bar & Grill is teaming up with the local non profit, Aphrodite Project, to raise funds and collect donations of feminine hygiene products to assist local women in need.
The Aphrodite Project is a Portland, Oregon based initiative with a mission to empower and bring dignity to people by breaking down the stigma of menstruation, while also providing menstrual supplies to low-income and homeless communities.
The drive will take place on Saturday, August 8th, at Spud Monkey’s Bar & Grill Fairview location, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with drink specials, appetizers, live music and a raffle for all to take part in. All cash and product donations will be provided to DHS and Outside In for distribution to people in need.
Link:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Charity-Organization/Aphrodite-Project-110671340478586/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.