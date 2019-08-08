When you think of Oregon wine, is your first thought Pinot Noir? The Willamette Valley is known for it, but did you know there are more than 70 other grape varietals in this great wine state? An event this weekend is celebrating those alternative wines. Molly Riehl stops by SE Wine Collective to learn about the Alt Wine Festival.
To learn more about Sunday School Wine: https://www.sundayschoolwine.com/
To learn more about the Alt Wine Festival: https://www.altwinefest.com/
