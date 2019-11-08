One way to give back this Veteran’s Day is to support Veteran-owned businesses, like Vagabond Brewing. The craft brewery was founded in Salem nearly six years ago by three friends and U.S. Marine Corps combat veterans. This year, the trio opened a Portland location. Molly Riehl stops by to hear their story.
To learn more about Vagabond Portland: http://vagabondportland.com/
To learn more about the Veteran’s Day Fundraiser: https://www.facebook.com/events/692227327966407/
