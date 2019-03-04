Things got real this weekend in the Pacific Northwest. Two of the biggest stars from Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise were in Ridgefield, Washington for an Intimate Interview at Ilani. Before the event, MORE’s Molly Riehl sat down with Teresa Giudice and Dorinda Medley to talk reunions and upcoming seasons.
“Real Housewives” stars Teresa Giudice and Dorinda Medley sit down with MORE
