Tis the season to be spooked! And where better to do it than Oregon’s scariest haunted house? MORE’s Molly Riehl took Portugal. The Man’s Zach Carothers and Jason Sechrist to The House of Shadows in Gresham for a full-contact horror experience.
To learn more about The House of Shadows: http://www.scaredinoregon.com/
To watch The House of Shadows lip sync challenge: https://www.facebook.com/thehouseofshadowsgresham/videos/vb.160604477359219/535386493599284/?type=2&theater
