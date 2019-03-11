Lauren Chandler is a local cooking instructor who offers group classes and one-on-one at-home instruction. She is also Portland Monthly magazine's go-to for local recipes. She visited Stephanie Kralevich's house to help her with a "pantry reboot." To learn more about the services Lauren offers and to get some of her delicious recipes, you can head to her website: http://www.laurenchandlercooks.com/
Rebooting your pantry and kitchen cupboards with culinary pro Lauren Chandler
