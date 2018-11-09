Want to celebrate a second Thanksgiving without having to lift a finger? Next Thursday, downtown’s Red Star Tavern is teaming up with Imperfect Produce for a Friendsgiving feast that will benefit No Kid Hungry. MORE’s Molly Riehl met with Executive Chef Dolan Lane to learn about the tasty event.
To learn more about the event: https://redstartavern.com/events
Recipe:
Autumn Squash and Mushroom Dumplings with Gruyere
From Chef Dolan Lane, at Red Star Tavern (Portland, OR)
- Day old focaccia, diced into large cubes (about 1 lb.)
- ½ medium onion, sliced thin
- 4 cloves garlic, sliced thin
- 4 oz. chanterelles, cleaned and sliced
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1 cup butternut squash, medium dice
- 4 sprigs sage, chiffonade (thin sliced)
- 6 sprigs thyme, chopped
- 3 oz. grated gruyere
- 2 eggs
- 1 ½ cup cream
- Salt pepper to taste
- 2 Tbl butter
- 2 Tbl cooking oil of your choice
Vegetable/Bread Prep
- Start by tossing raw squash in ½ Tbl oil and seasoning with salt and pepper. Roast in 350-degree oven until tender (about 10 minutes). Reserve and cool.
- Sauté mushrooms in batches to caramelize, without over-crowding the pan.
- Remove mushrooms from pan and sauté onions. Once onions are tender add garlic and cook for two more minutes.
- Add mushrooms back to pan with onions and garlic, continue to caramelize for a couple minutes.
- Add wine to deglaze and half the fresh herbs. Cook the wine down until almost dry.
- Season the mixture with salt and pepper, and let cool on sheet pan.
- In a bowl, whip eggs and add the cream. Stir thoroughly.
- Pour ¾ of egg and cream mix over diced bread and mix (using large spoon or clean hands, to avoid breaking). Once mushroom mix is cool, add to bread, along with squash, cheese and remaining herbs.
- Once evenly combined check consistency of mix, it should be wet and moist but not soggy. Add remaining egg mix as needed. Check for seasoning.
Assembly/Cooking
- On a clean smooth surface, lightly moisten with a damp towel covering about a 12in by 16in area. Pull a piece of plastic wrap out to cover that area. The damp surface will help film to stick.
- Place the bread and vegetable mixture onto the film in a log, 2in in diameter and a length to match the opening of your steamer pot (typically 6 – 8 inches).
- Pull the plastic wrap over the log and roll tight to form a smooth log. Twist and tie off ends. Repeat until all mixture is used; should make about four logs, depending on length.
- Steam for 18 min on the stovetop, two at a time, using a steamer basket or steamer pot.
- Let cool in fridge for at least 2 hours, until set.
- Once set, unwrap log and slice into ½-inch thick coins. When ready to serve melt a little butter in a non-stick pan and cook until golden brown on both sides. Serve warm.
