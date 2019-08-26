When you get a massage, how do you want to feel after? One local massage therapist will have you feeling like a rock star. That’s because Jenni Jo is in the business of literally working on rock stars, from Faith Hill to Adam Levine. Molly Riehl caught up with the tension tamer to hear why she’s living the dream.
To learn more about Jenni Jo: https://jennijo.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.