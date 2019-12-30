Dog lovers know our four-legged friends quickly become members of the family, so it can be especially painful when man’s best friend passes away. One local artist is helping owners remember their dogs with needle-felted animals that look just like the real thing. Molly Riehl stops by the Mini-Pup Creations studio to learn more.
To learn more about Mini-Pup Creations: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MiniPupCreations
