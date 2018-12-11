Film scholar Elliot Lavine taught cinema studies at Stanford University for a decade before moving to the Portland area. He now offers film classes to the general public at Cinema 21 in Northwest Portland. Registration is open for his upcoming winter courses, titled "The Grit and the Glamour: Film Noir in the 50s" and "Putting the Sin in Cinema: Hollywood Before the Code."
For more information, log onto: https://www.cinema21.com/
