For plus-size people, seemingly simple things, like going to a bar, can bring on a lot of anxiety. Portland’s own Rebecca Alexander created a new review app, called AllGo, so people won’t have to wonder if they’ll be comfortable going to public places. Now the app is taking off. MORE’s Molly Riehl sat down with Rebecca to learn more.
To learn more about the AllGo app: https://www.canweallgo.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.