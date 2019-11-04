In this week’s New in Town, Stephanie Domurat takes Molly Riehl’s suggestion and heads to Ringside Steakhouse. The restaurant is celebrating its 75th year serving Portland and in honor of the celebration, they’re offering a special menu and getting involved in an important cause. Stephanie and Molly learn about their famous onion rings and how you can get involved to help support the Alzheimer’s Foundation. For more information, go tohttps://www.ringsidesteakhouse.com/menus
Ringside Steakhouse’s Famous Onion Rings
