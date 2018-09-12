Rock star Paul McDonald won us over on Season 10 of “American Idol.” Nearly a decade later, Paul just released his first big solo album, “Modern Hearts.” MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with Paul while he was in town for a show at the Doug Fir Lounge to talk about his new music.
To listen to “Modern Hearts”: https://www.thepaulmcdonald.com/
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.