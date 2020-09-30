SOUTHERN OREGON (KPTV) - While crews have gained some ground on containing the wildfires burning across Oregon, many families are now left without a home.
Now, dozens of restaurants and organizations are banding together to support Southern Oregon families.
The Rogue Food Unites is a coordinated effort to deliver local meals and food to families impacted by the Alameda Glendower fire.
If you’re interested in learning more or supporting their efforts to help families impacted by wildfires, visit https://www.roguefoodunites.org/
