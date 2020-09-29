Roloff Farms Pumpkin Patch made famous worldwide by the long running T.V show Little People, Big World, is opening their doors after making big changes in response to Covid-19.
With plans to eliminate high touch activities that were popular in the past, Matt and Zach Roloff tell us, their crew has come up with a number of new activities for this season that all visitors can enjoy, while staying socially distant.
For the first time in their 20-year history, the farm will limit the maximum number of visitors by utilizing an online pre-registration system. Tickets are on sale now today for their October 2nd opening and can be purchased via their website. www.rolofffarms.com
