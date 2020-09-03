Are you tired of feeling cooped up or in need of a new activity for the kids? We have the perfect place for you and it’s all thanks to the Rose City Rollers. MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with RCR’s Founder, Kim Stegeman, AKA, Rocket Mean, to learn more about ‘Outdoor Skating @ The Oaks’.
The event, open through September 20th, allows community members to skate freely on 43 acres at Oaks Amusement Park. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a newbie, they’ve got you covered with their RCR Skate Mobile Truck, equipped with all of your sanitized rental needs.
Do you want to get in on the fun? Here’s how! It’s open weekdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. You must make a reservation for skating and rentals at https://www.rosecityrollers.com/schedule/outdoor-skating-oaks-park/ before entering. Masks are also required.
RCR are also hosting a ‘Cinema Under The Stars’, showing Moulin Rouge on September 3rd and 4th. More for information, click here. https://www.rosecityrollers.com/schedule/
