S’more Sweetness: Owners of 1927 S’mores show us how to make the perfect campfire classic

We may be in social isolation, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some of the sweeter things in like, like roasting a mallow over the campfire. Molly Riehl speaks with the husband-wife duo behind 1927 S’mores at The Vintages in Dayton to learn what goes into making the perfect campfire classic.
To learn more about 1927 S’mores: https://www.1927smores.com/
To learn more about The Vintages Heroes Giveaway: https://www.the-vintages.com/
