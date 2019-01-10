An Oregon blanket company is growing rapidly, and not just for its beautiful product. Salem-based Sackcloth & Ashes uses a one-for-one business model, meaning for every blanket sold, it donates a blanket to someone in need. MORE’s Molly Riehl hears the inspiring story behind the company and the exciting, star-studded future ahead of it.
Sackcloth & Ashes founder Bob Dalton hopes to blanket the entire state of Oregon. For every customer who uses the promotional code OREGON, the company will donate two blankets to a local homeless shelter.
To learn more about Sackcloth & Ashes: https://sackclothandashes.com/
To learn more about Kevin Bacon’s foundation SixDegrees: https://www.sixdegrees.org/
