Stephanie gets a tour of The Meadow with gift ideas for the artist or foodie in your life.

The Meadow is a place you’ll want to get lost, because you’ll discover the power salt unlike you’ve ever known before. From award-winning salts to the largest collection of chocolates, you’ll discover life’s most delicious pleasures in one spot. Stephanie Domurat visits the store to show you some gift ideas for the foodie or creative person in your life.

