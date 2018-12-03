Are you searching for a bit of Christmas magic? The man in the big red suit wants to take you flying in his brand new sleigh – a helicopter. This month, Oregon Helicopters is offering Portlanders a chance to check out the chimney tops of their city with St. Nick himself. Our Molly Riehl takes a spin with Santa.
Oregon Helicopters is offering flights with Santa seven days a week from now until Christmas Eve.
For more information: https://oregonhelicopters.com/fly-with-santa/
