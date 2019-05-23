For those about to rock – head to the Keller Auditorium. From now through Sunday, May 26, “School of Rock” the musical will be lighting up the stage there. The hit musical, based off the Jack Black movie, features an ensemble of young rock stars who sing, dance, act and play instruments. MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with a few of them.
For ticket information: https://www.portland5.com/keller-auditorium/events/school-rock
