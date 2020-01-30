This is the time of year people start planning their vacations, and according to Scott Keyes of Scott’s Cheap Flights, your chances for finding inexpensive flights this time of year are good. Scott joins Molly Riehl live in studio to explain why he calls 2020 the “Golden Age” for cheap flights.
To learn more about Scott’s Cheap Flights: https://scottscheapflights.com/
