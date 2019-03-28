Whether you’re planning a trip to the coast this weekend or looking for an excuse to go, there’s a spooky, silly, family-friendly event happening in Seaside. MORE’s Molly Riehl speaks with two paranormal investigators behind this weekend’s 8th annual Oregon Ghost Conference.
To learn more: http://www.oregonghostconference.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.