Invictus Defense Academy in Beaverton offers self-defense, Krav Maga, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Thai Kickboxing classes for kids and adults in Beaverton. It will be offering a self-defense workshop for women during its “Women’s Weekend,” May 17th through 19th.
For more information, log onto: https://invictusdefenseacademy.com/
