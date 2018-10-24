Sellwood Flower Company is one of Portland's many gems. The folks there create some of the most picture-perfect bouquets in town, and they want to help you keep those flowers fresh and alive as long as possible. MORE's Molly Riehl is getting their expert advice for keeping flowers lasting longer and for keeping house plants alive.

To learn more about Sellwood Flower Company: https://sellwoodflowerco.com/

