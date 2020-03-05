Want to be a cut above the rest in the kitchen? Katie Cook from Portland’s Culinary Workshop joins Molly live in studio, sharing what people need to know about knife techniques.
To learn more about Portland’s Culinary Workshop: http://www.portlandsculinaryworkshop.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.