Entrepreneur recently named Anna-Mieke Anderson one of the top 100 most powerful women in the world. We agree. Molly Riehl is with the CEO and Founder of MiaDonna to hear how her passion and compassion made her a pioneer in the lab-grown diamond industry.
To learn more about MiaDonna: https://www.miadonna.com/
To learn about The Greener Diamond: https://www.miadonna.com/pages/the-greener-diamond
To learn about MiaDonna’s Grand Opening on Nov. 29: https://www.facebook.com/events/537609883483298/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.