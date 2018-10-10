Her name is Lindsey Murphy, but to young, curious minds, she's Crazy Aunt Lindsey. The YouTube star is quickly taking Portland - and the world - by storm with her fun and fabulous online science videos. That's not the only reason we think she's the boss.
Following a wildly successful crowdfunding effort, Lindsey is getting ready to produce Season 5 of "The Fab Lab with Crazy Aunt Lindsey." MORE's Molly Riehl got to help Lindsey choose a science experiment fabulous and educational enough for the Fab Lab.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
To follow along with Crazy Aunt Lindsey: https://www.youtube.com/user/CrazyAuntLindsey
